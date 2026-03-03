Nike’s OG "Neon" Air Max Is Even Cleaner as a Skate Shoe

Nike's latest version of the iconic "Neon" Air Max is ready for the skate park.

Nike SB's Ishod Air Max, also known as the Ishod 2, is the latest model to borrow the classic "Neon" outfit from the original Air Max 95.

Nike has already blessed us with skate-able Air Max 95s. But a "Neon" Air Max Ishod skate shoe is on another level of clean.

With the Ishods, the shoe's upper is layered with the usual suede and mesh in grey tones, topped with equally quiet black logos. Of course, no "Neon" Nike shoe is complete without those highlighter-yellow pops, which are sprinkled throughout the Ishods.

As an Air Max model, Nike's Ishod skate shoe occasionally draws inspiration from the Air-infused sneakers that came before it. In addition to the "Neon" pairs, the Ishod has also done its best impression of the iconic "Silver Bullet" Air Max 97.

Really, it can pull off just about any look, whether it be a classic Dunk scheme or the "coolest" Jordan outfit ever.

The Air Max skate shoe's stylish reign continues with the "Neon" drop, which is now available at skate shops like Premier for $115.

It joins an even bigger Neon collection, which includes an Air Max 90, Air Max Plus, and the Air Max 95 that started it all.

Nike's "Neon" lineup offers a little something for every Air lover, even the skater bois.

