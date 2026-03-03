Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s OG "Neon" Air Max Is Even Cleaner as a Skate Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's latest version of the iconic "Neon" Air Max is ready for the skate park.

Nike SB's Ishod Air Max, also known as the Ishod 2, is the latest model to borrow the classic "Neon" outfit from the original Air Max 95.

Shop Nike

Nike has already blessed us with skate-able Air Max 95s. But a "Neon" Air Max Ishod skate shoe is on another level of clean.

With the Ishods, the shoe's upper is layered with the usual suede and mesh in grey tones, topped with equally quiet black logos. Of course, no "Neon" Nike shoe is complete without those highlighter-yellow pops, which are sprinkled throughout the Ishods.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As an Air Max model, Nike's Ishod skate shoe occasionally draws inspiration from the Air-infused sneakers that came before it. In addition to the "Neon" pairs, the Ishod has also done its best impression of the iconic "Silver Bullet" Air Max 97.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Really, it can pull off just about any look, whether it be a classic Dunk scheme or the "coolest" Jordan outfit ever.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Max skate shoe's stylish reign continues with the "Neon" drop, which is now available at skate shops like Premier for $115.

It joins an even bigger Neon collection, which includes an Air Max 90, Air Max Plus, and the Air Max 95 that started it all.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's "Neon" lineup offers a little something for every Air lover, even the skater bois.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Lightweight Sneakers Will Serve You Well This Season
  • Nike’s Beautiful Spotted Air Max Is a Pure Mbappé Flex
  • Nike's Craziest, Techiest Air Max Smiles Back
  • Nike’s Dark-Mode Dad Shoe Is Perfectly Destroyed
What To Read Next
  • High-Tech Running Shoes Are Cool Again
  • Nike’s Loveliest Air Jordans Wear Pretty Pink Denim
  • Nike’s OG "Neon" Air Max Is Even Cleaner as a Skate Shoe
  • For Reebok, It's A London Thing
  • This Is the First Original Jil Sander PUMA Sneaker In Two Decades
  • Y2K Watches Are Cool Again. Fossil's Big Tic Is Proof
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now