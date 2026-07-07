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Crocs is Taking Ballet Flats to the Mountain Top

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Crocs
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A lot of things come to mind when you think of Crocs. Casual? Yes. Easy? Sure. Rubber? Almost always. But techy? Not usually.

Ever the fan of switch-ups, though, Crocs is changing the narrative with an extra sturdy Terre Ballet Flat that's about as hardwearing as it gets when it comes to ballet flats and, honestly, just shoes in general.

shop crocs here

The water-resistant ballistic material upper sets the tone for the flat's rugged disposition. Nylon paneling and metallic detailing add to the sporty charm wafting throughout the sneaker. 

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The techy goodness doesn't just stop there.

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The shock-absorbing, trail-ready lug sole offers up some top-tier all-terrain grip and traction.

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Sure, this is a ballet flat, a categorically dainty and cutesy shoe, but the Terre Ballet Flat is absolutely equipped to get overly active on the trails. If arabesque at the peak of Peru's Inca Trail sounds like your ideal Saturday morning, then Crocs has made the most perfect shoe imaginable. 

And even if you don't really care to get up to any of that, it's still a really reliable everyday shoe.

Toeing the line between the delicateness of a ballet flat and the sturdiness of a trail shoe is a tough balance to make, but Crocs makes it look a little too easy.

shop crocs here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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