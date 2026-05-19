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The Crocs-ification of Crocs' Coolest Trail Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's about time Crocs croc'd the Quick Trail Low.

The world-famous clog brand has now released a Quick Trail Clog. It maintains the outdoor-ready design of the original trail sneaker, but in a slip-on format that Crocs knows all too well.

Shop Crocs Quick Trail Clog

Fans can count on the rugged touches like the rubber toe cap and the grippy tread. It already had the ventilation holes, a signature of Crocs' Classic Clogs. But the Quick Trail is now backless, complete with its own adjustable strap.

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The initial Quick Trail sneaker debuted through a collaboration with Simone Rocha, who cutesy-fied the hiking sneaker. It has enjoyed a pretty fashionable debut overall. But now, it's evolving.

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In addition to the clog versions, Crocs has also designed a Quick Trail Racer, an even more ruggedized version.

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Much like the OG, whose design passed the vibe check beyond the trails, the variants are just as stylish. The Quick Trail Clog, in particular, comes in three solid colorways, including "Bone," "Cargo," and "Espresso."

As we speak, all three colorways for the Quick Trail Clog are available on Crocs' website for a smooth $65.

Shop Crocs
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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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