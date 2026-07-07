Taking on the Look of One of Its Best Sneakers, adidas’ Best Slip-on Goes Big on Big

Everything is bigger in Texas and… Germany? That's the word on the adidas streets anyway. Large and in charge, adidas' supersized Adimule Slide is a chunky slip-on designed for off-court shenanigans.

Think of the biggest slip-on you know. Now double it. That's whereabouts this enlarged Adimule Slide lives.

Rocking an enlarged shell-toe, akin to what you'd find on a classic adidas Superstar, with a perforated Three Stripes and embossed "Superstar" lettering that brings some subtlety to the otherwise in-your-face slide.

In terms of silhouette, the Adimule Slide's enlarged appearance and slightly squared toe, a recent adidas fave, give the slip-on a cartoon-esque appearance.

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It's almost comically large, which is part of the shoe's general appeal. Go big or go home and such.

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The cork sole and suede longbed bring a touch of Birkenstock-ish flair to the beefy slip-on that's luxed up through a soft suede upper.

Casual slip-ons are a well-studied part of adidas' footwear lexicon, and this extra-thique mule is basically an overinflated version of adidas' standard Adimule, fused with the best parts of a Superstar. Despite pulling inspo from various pieces of adidas' lore, the Adimule isn't quite a hybrid shoe.

It's basically just a casual slip-on having a minor identity crisis to everyone's collective benefit.

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