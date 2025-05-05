Crocs' Rugged Trail Sneaker Now Comes With Its Own Wetsuit

The Crocs Trailbreak 2 is already an anomaly. Now, having been put into the hands of stylish outdoor brand and wander, it’s become even more distinct.

Newly launched as the debut creation from the brand’s experimental EXP line, the clunky Trailbreak 2 is one of only a handful of sneakers that Crocs makes. Plus, with its anti-slip outsole pattern, it’s one of the rare trail-ready shoes available from the famed foam clog brand.

But Crocs EXP isn't taking any time to sit back and appreciate the handsome hybrid sandal hiking shoe it created. Instead, Crocs EXP launches it even further into uncharted territory: First came a ballet shoe variant, and now a wetsuit-wielding boot.

END.

As part of the celebrations for END.’s 20th anniversary, the English retailer has teamed up Japanese label and wander with Crocs to make this outdoorsy sneaker even more functional.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The breathable sneaker is now a weatherproof boot, featuring a neoprene wetsuit-inspired inner sock combined with the rugged thermoplastic outsole of the Trailbreak 2.

Offered in all black, available via a draw on END.’s website for $140, the colorful and brilliantly weird Trailbreak 2 sneaker we saw debut only two months ago is now a far darker, more serious-looking, and altogether more utilitarian proposition.

But what else would you expect from and wander, a label known for weather-defeating technical outerwear?