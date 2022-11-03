Daily Paper & Filling Pieces Rep' Amsterdam

Fancy a trip to Amsterdam? No tickets, suitcases, or boarding passes needed. You sit back, relax, and take in the views. The views of Daily Paper and Filling pieces reuniting to deliver a new collection of apparel and footwear for FW22, that is.

I don't know about you, but when I think of Amsterdam, streetwear, and fashion, my mind instantly takes to Daily Paper and Filling Pieces. It's hard not to. Outside of Nike, adidas, PUMA, and other industry giants, Filling Pieces was the first new footwear brand I came across.

As soon as you walked into a sneaker store, you knew if you were looking at a pair of Filling Pieces. The cut of the tongue was iconic; unforgettable.

Since 2018, the brand has branched out into apparel and accessories, delivering well-rounded collections that showcase just how far it's come in the past 12 years; an incredible journey, by all means.

Similarly, Daily Paper has become an international icon for black-owned fashion. While Amsterdam is its home, you'll just as quickly find yourself thinking of Africa and its diverse nations when discussing Daily Paper. Its rise to the top has been special to watch, and each achievement (such as its Ajax collaboration) has been a testament to the strength of its brand and community.

It's fair to call the two titans of their nation, and seeing them unite once more is an occasion worthy of celebrations.

For FW22, to pair has created a collection of apparel and footwear (launching online on November 4), comprising staple DP tracksuit bottoms, graphic tees, shirts, hoodies, and a varsity jacket, alongside several Filling Pieces footwear styles; including boots, sneakers, and loafers.

Finishing off the collection is a two-piece accessory collection that includes a leather sling bag and a pair of statement lens sunglasses.