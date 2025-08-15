David Beckham Only Had One Color in Mind for His adidas Predator (EXCLUSIVE)

There was no debate about what color David Beckham’s new adidas Predators would be. The 50-year-old ex-Manchester United midfielder had his mind set from the beginning, and if you’ve been locked into the his recent projects, his choice won’t surprise you.

“When it came to designing this boot, I knew straight away it had to be pink,” said Beckham in a statement. “The pink design isn’t just a colour choice, it’s a statement – it’s having the confidence to stand out from the crowd. This boot, and the sneaker, inspired by my love of Miami, bring together performance, style, and my personal taste.”

Pink is the colour of Beckham’s newest footballing chapter. After hanging up his boots in 2013, the former professional footballer founded Inter Miami and landed on a pale pink hue for the club’s home shirt.

adidas 1 / 5

Now, he’s bringing that distinct, signature Inter Miami color to a pair of Predator Elites. Plus, there’s a matching Predator Freestyle sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Predator Elite football boot (or soccer cleat, for all American readers) comes with all the latest adidas innovations. The STRIKESKIN upper, for instance, provides enhanced grip on the ball while the CONTROLFRAME 2.0 soleplate underfoot helps with acceleration and quick rotations.

It’s an elite boot built for elite players. And while that no longer includes Beckham, a player who became synonymous with the Predator during his illustrious playing days, you can expect to see the pink-hued boot on football’s biggest names this upcoming season, including Pedri, Alessia Russo, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Rodrigo De Paul.

Both the Predator Elite Boot and the Freestyle sneaker release on August 19 through adidas’ website. But you’ll have to be quick to grab a pair. Last time Beckham released a pair of Predators, adidas says it sold out of the white-and-blue football boot within 24 hours.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.