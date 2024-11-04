David Beckham Spent Two Years Perfecting His New adidas Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)

There is one common theme that runs throughout all of David Beckham’s most iconic moments on the football pitch, from the halfway line goal that firmly put him on the world stage to that freekick against Greece: adidas Predator boots, normally in white, were gracing the footballer’s feet.

Across a storied 20-year career, Beckham became a leading figure behind the Predator’s iconic status. And even now, over a decade since he hung up his boots and ended his professional football career, he's keen to create a pair of Predators to his match-day specifications.

"We’re always looking at how we can break new ground in the world of football, and what better way to do so than with one of our longest-serving and most iconic partners?” says Sam Handy, SVP of Product and Design at adidas, in a statement.

adidas

“A name so synonymous with Predator, it was only right we handed over the creative reins to David to enable him to bring his vision to life through an adidas lens.”

adidas

Two years in the making, Beckham and adidas utilize the Predator 24 for their latest release, a new-school boot (or soccer cleat, for the American readers) borrowing its looks from old-school Predator models. Through the lengthy design process, Beckham has given the shoe some upgrades, one of which is history-making.

For the first time ever on a Predator boot, it includes adidas’ classic trefoil logo — “the trefoil was non-negotiable. To have that on the boot, for me, is a game changer,” says Beckham in a video breaking down the boot’s design.

The adidas trefoil features across the shoe — on the outsole, elastic strap, and on adidas’ inimitable three stripes — however, it can most obviously be seen embroidered on the Predator’s signature foldover tongue, rendered in all-Fusionskin leather replacing its typical rubber elements.

adidas 1 / 3

The boots are set to get a runout on the feet of players including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo De Paul and Alessia Russo in the coming weeks, following their official release on November 7 at select retail stores.

But for those of us who have long given up on any footballing aspirations and are resigned to watching the beautiful game from the terraces, there's an accompanying apparel collection.

adidas

Also focusing on the adidas’ trefoil, the apparel collection comes with a ‘70s-inspired look that gives it a Wales Bonner-esque quality. That is high praise considering how objectively excellent Wales Bonner and adidas’ collections have been over the years.

adidas 1 / 11

It’s been a big year for the adidas Predator. 2024 marks its 30th anniversary and the boot has been celebrating accordingly with vintage-inspired designs and limited-edition boots. But adidas might have saved the best till last, getting a bonafide footballing legend (and style God) to give the Predator 24 a beautiful rehaul.