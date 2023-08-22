Joe Jonas’ Custom Inter Miami Football Jersey Is Art

Sign up to never miss a drop
For our latest, seemingly weekly, instalment of Celebrities We've Spotted Wearing Football Jerseys, we head to Toronto to the latest night of the Jonas Brothers’ pitstop world tour to witness Joe, one-third of the Disney Channel alumni, sporting a beautiful custom Inter Miami FC number.

The jersey, which only last week was the focus of a BAPE collaboration, adorns embroidery across the chest and collar that’s been embedded by London-based artist, Diana Al Shammari, who, according to her IG, is “reinventing football shirts through the art of embroidery.”

An accurate self-description if you ask me, especially after delving deeper into her online archive and bearing witness to her extensive embroidered football portfolio.

Still, Joe Jonas wearing an Inter Miami jersey shouldn’t come as a surprise, even for a guy who has literally zero connection to either the club or the city. Because nowadays, in a world where football jerseys are as ubiquitous as, say, a plain T-shirt, everyone is wearing a team’s colors, regardless of any affiliation.

Take Kim Kardashian in a Roma jersey, for example, or Addison Rae wearing a late 2000s Nike Brazil number. Football jerseys are now fashionable, even more so when they’re so beautifully embroidered.

Inter Miami’s popularity has increased tenfold over the past few months, not least thanks to the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Argentine, who is widely-considered as the GOAT, has already led the David Beckham-owned side to silverware in the MLS Leagues Cup and is also the catalyst behind skyrocketing jersey sales.

According to Fanatics, Messi’s arrival at Miami – aka "The Messi Effect" – has seen the highest amount of jersey sales for any player changing teams across all sports in a 24-hour period.

This sees him edge out Cristiano Ronaldo when he rejoined Manchester United in 2021, Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and LeBron James joining the Lakers in 2018.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
