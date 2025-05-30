Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Own a Piece of David Lynch

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Have you ever wondered what coffee machine the pioneering filmmaker David Lynch used? How about his ironing board? Or what his Christmas stocking looked like? Well, all is revealed in a huge auction dedicated to the late artist. 

Featuring almost 450 items from Lynch’s personal archive, the auction offers an unprecedented look inside the personal and professional life of the influential master of cinema who passed away in January 2025. 

Included in the auction are items Lynch made — ranging from an incense holder to a conference table with twelve chairs — as well as the tools from his workshop. 

There are also a number of instruments (Lynch, forever the multi-faceted creative, partnered with singer Chrystabell on several albums) and various coffee machines including a $7,500+ La Marzocco espresso machine used daily by Lynch (according to the auction notes, “he could never be more than 15 steps away from a damn good cup of coffee,”).

Amongst all the ephemera, are rare collectibles from Lynch’s esteemed catalog of films. The auction includes the director’s personal 35mm print of his groundbreaking debut feature film Eraserhead (1977); four prop menus for Winkie's Sunset Blvd., the diner central to the film Mulholland Drive (2001); and from his television series Twin Peaks (1990-91), a flannel-lined, denim L.L.Bean shirt gifted to the crew. 

Plus, arguably the most collectible item of the lot is a customized director's chair in red leather with the filmmaker's name stamped on the back in yellow letters. 

The auction, which is now open online, closes on June 18.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
