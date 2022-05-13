Thanks to Denim Tears & Flan, You’ll Be the Flyest in the Gardening Club

Meet the newest members of the gardening club: Denim Tears and Flan.

Streetwear brands Denim Tears and Flan link up a special collaboration on an exclusive gardening hoodie, getting their hands dirty but keeping their drip dirt-free as they take up floriculture.

The Denim Tears x Flan hoodie offers style and assists your gardening needs as the collaborative piece ultimately replaces the need for a gardening tool belt.

Forget your usual supplies waist belt; the hoodie comes with a kangaroo pocket equipped with a canvas holster to hold your gardening supplies — making for a fuss-free gardening day (in style at that).

So long old gardening belt, it's been real.

Then, naturally, graphics manifests more horticulture vibes. Denim Tears' floral branding decorates the front while the back's design features wording like "Hands in the dirt, head in the sun, and heart with nature."

The collab is honestly kind of spot-on, if you ask me. We all know Tremaine Emory's Denim Tears got this thing for florals, evident with its denim and its logo.

Jared Vinik and Peter Sholley's Flan label is no stranger to the gardening wave. They partnered with Edible Schoolyard NYC — an organization dedicated to educating the youth on healthy food choices through cooking and gardening programs — on a garden-inspired collection back in July 2021.

Sure enough, Flan is even donating 100% of the proceeds from its Denim Tears hoodie collab to Edible Schoolyard NYC. It seems the non-profit has earned an avid supporter and a gardening friend in Flan.

If you're looking to show up as the most fly gardening bro for your next club meeting, the Denim Tears x Flan hoodie launches today at Flan's NYC pop-up at 2 Rivington Street.