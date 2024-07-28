Pharrell’s $850K Bag & Mystery adidas Are an Olympic-Level Flex

Pharrell Williams and his "Millionaire" Speedy — an ultra-luxe version of the iconic Louis Vuitton bag — have arrived in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

It's no shock that the musician, designer, and skincare mogul is showing face. This year's Olympics are sponsored by LVMH, which in early 2023 appointed Pharrell creative director of Louis Vuitton.

LVMH will ensure that its brands — which span fashion, beauty, and spirits — are front-and-center at the Games, which kick off on Friday night. A few examples of LVMH flexing its many muscles: Berluti designed Team France's uniforms, Louis Vuitton produced trays and outfits for medal-bearers, and Sephora helped sponsor the Olympic Torch relay back in May.

LVMH's presence was equally obvious at last night's Prelude to the Olympics. The star-studded affair was held at the Fondation Louis Vuitton and hosted by Pharrell alongside LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

At the flashy event, Pharrell took to the opportunity to don an equally flashy accessory — one that is perhaps the most buzzed-about design from his tenure thus far at Louis Vuitton.

Skateboard P accessorized his sleek Louis Vuitton tuxedo jacket and laid-back, light-wash jeans with the "Millionaire" Speedy 25 P9, a made-to-order bag that Pharrell unveiled at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Sumer 2025 show in June.

The bag might be small, but it packs a gigantic punch. Consider, first, its price: about $850,000. There's also the purse's diamond-encrusted padlock and solid gold hardware — zippers, interior plaque, and crossbody chain included.

Last but not least, the accessory is cut from crocodile leather, a controversial material that nonetheless fetches a pretty penny.

Getty Images / MEGA / Contributor

Between Fashion Week and the Olympics, Pharrell has been getting good use out of the bag (rightly so, considering its value). Outside of the Games, rapper was spotted on a low-key stroll around Paris with the purse in hand.

Pharrell has also been using his recent appearances in Paris to tease a pair of never-before-seen sneakers.

At both the Prelude to the Olympics and on his aforementioned jaunt, P donned a pair of chunky, gray and orange kicks. They appear to be emblazoned with three black stripes, indication that the silhouette could be an upcoming style from Pharrell's adidas Originals collection.

And on Friday morning, Pharrell wore an entirely different unreleased adidas running sneaker, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, its lightest racing shoe. There's no word yet on when the shoes drop, so stay tuned.

Let the Games begin!