Streetwear behemoths Marc Jacobs and Denim Tears' new collaborative tote bag is one for the books.

To celebrate Marc Jacobs' 40th anniversary, the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag just got a white-on-black Denim Tears paint job.

This collaboration fuses two of the most hype-heavy streetwear offerings on the market. Jacobs' self-described Tote Bag and its many iterations have been doing numbers for a good minute and are undoubtedly one of the most popular designs to come from the fashion house in recent memory.

Similarly, Denim Tears' cotton wreath logo has become one of the most recognizable patterns in streetwear despite the brand, founded by Tremaine Emory in 2019, still being relatively young.

The medium-sized Denim Tears Tote Bag may look just like other bags in the Marc Jacobs Tote Bag lineage, but the difference is really in the details. Cliché, I know, but it doesn't make it any less true.

Instead of the cotton canvas material used for other iterations of the bag, the Denim Tears take on Jacobs' "The Tote Bag" is made of 100% calfskin leather, offering some luxurious textural edge to the otherwise demure bag that's fully embroidered with cotton wreaths.

And, instead of the signature "THE TOTE BAG" lettering on the front, the anniversary tote is embossed with "THE TEARS BAG."

The bag, which is described on the site as a celebration of African American heritage, is ornamented with Emory's signature cotton wreaths, "a call to return back to what built this country," as Emory himself once said.

Emory, now a luxury streetwear pioneer, actually worked at a Marc Jacobs store for nine years, making this collaboration a delectably stylish full-circle moment.

Rich in motifs and in quality, Jacobs' 40th-anniversary Denim Tears "The Tote Bag" is available on the Marc Jacobs website, retailing for ¥78,100 or about $522.