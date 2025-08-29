Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Something Even Crazier Than a Denim Suitcase

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Diesel
Of course Diesel, a brand famed for its high-end jeans, would wrap Eastpak bags in faded blue denim. Or so it would like you to think.

The Italian label has gone to great lengths to ensure that its Eastpak collaboration looks as though it’s been constructed from denim that’s beautifully faded and worn in.

However, the truth is, it’s all a clever trick done through trompe l'oeil.

A series of Eastpak bags, ranging from capacious travel trolleys to nifty crossbody bags, have been printed to look as though they’re washed-out denim from Diesel. Check the tags and you’ll find out they’re actually crafted from polyester.   

Diesel
But it's not all an illusion. In the 16-piece Diesel x Eastpak collection, there are four items made of actual denim. Dark-washed and combined with hardy Cordura fabric, those backpacks and side bags have loose threads of “destroyed” fabric hanging off them. 

Under the creative leadership of Glenn Martens, Diesel is no stranger to this ilk of denim mimicry. The label offers everything from hats to jackets cleverly printed using trompe l'oeil, a technique that makes two-dimensional objects look 3D

Eastpak, on the other hand, is new to Martens’ experimental ways. This collaboration marks the first collaboration between Diesel and the American bagmaker, available now at prices ranging from $120 to $350. 

