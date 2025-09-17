Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Diesel SS26 Is Hunt or Be Hunted

Written by Tayler Adigun in Style
diesel
Wild goose chase? Nah. Diesel is sending the public on a wild egg hunt. But instead of bits of chocolate and confetti, Diesel's life-sized eggs will be filled with encapsulated looks from its Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Following the upcoming SS26 presentation on September 23 in Milan, Diesel will be hosting an interactive fashion experience open to anyone willing to take a crack at it. Curated in the subversive spirit of Creative Director Glenn Martens, the Diesel Egg Hunt comes with a dynamic map that leads hunters to various looks from the SS26 collection, displayed in life-sized translucent eggs.

When Diesel drops easter eggs, it's not code for subliminal messages. 

These are literal eggs, with models inside of them wearing pieces from the SS26 collection. Beyond being an engaging way for fans to interact with the pieces, this immersive experience also breaks down some of the barriers systemically put in place between fashion and the masses.

Runway shows and fashion in general are notoriously and purposefully exclusive. This, in a big way, is part of the allure when it comes to traditional high fashion brands. For better or worse, the inaccessibility is the gag.

Diesel’s Egg Hunt is an attempt to break down the established barriers between customers and the designs they love. And all this chasing isn't a thankless venture: The first hunters to successfully find all of the eggs scattered throughout Milan will win custom pieces from the SS26 collection, from denim looks to the 1DR-Dome bag.

For those ready to win it all, or just take part in a little après-hunt, the Diesel egg search will take place on September 23 from 7:30-11:00 p.m. in Milan. Prospective hunters can sign up on Diesel's website.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
