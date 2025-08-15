Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Cartier Crash You Can Thrash

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Montreal streetwear label Dime’s Fall 2025 lookbook plants one of watchmaking’s most recognizable silhouettes, the Cartier Crash, on the back pocket of its oversized skater jeans.

It’s Dime hijacking one of luxury’s most storied shapes, part of a long history of skateboarding parodying luxury but with heart.

Shop Dime Montreal

The jeans, labeled “KnowToMatic” in a riff on Cartier's "Automatic" text, lift the Cartier Crash’s warped case, Roman numerals, and off-kilter dial, turning them onto a pair of rugged jeans that you can sit on or fall on, depending on how well you board.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Cartier Crash was born in 1967 in London as a rebellious outlier in a world of polite, conservative watchmaking. Mythologized through celebrity wrists, auction records, and endless lore, it’s become a totem in watch culture.

Like any culture-shaping object, it’s been inflated through story, media, and flex culture until its aura outweighs its function.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Dime is the perfect skate brand to pull this reference off. Its humor leans into the ridiculous — foam pits at skate contests, WWE-style pro intros — but beneath it is an obsession with making things well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The “KnowToMatic” jeans skip the customization step and bake that homage straight into the garment. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The rest of the Fall 2025 lookbook keeps things Dime: relaxed fits, clean photography, uncomplicated styling, and a few skate deep cuts you’d miss if you blinked (we see you, Andrew Reynolds).

So, the Crash reference, subtle but obvious, is exactly as it should be. In fact, planting a Crash-inspired design on a pair of skating jeans might be the most Cartier Crash thing you can do

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Flavorful Nostalgia of Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance Dad Shoes
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • Hermès' New Watches Let You Stop Time (Literally)
  • An All-New Cartier Watch That Has Old-School Collectors Drooling
  • Fully Waterproof & Slightly Punkish Studded Outerwear For Skaters, By Skaters
What To Read Next
  • Nike's All-Purpose Sneaker Goes Back to Good Beige Basics
  • A Cartier Crash You Can Thrash
  • No Thoughts, Just an Exquisite Sashiko Denim adidas Walking Shoe
  • The Chonky adidas Dad Shoe That Survived the Future
  • The Only Thing More Beautiful Than Tennis? Its Courts
  • This Air Max Shoe Is Built Like a Nike Tank
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now