A Cartier Crash You Can Thrash

Montreal streetwear label Dime’s Fall 2025 lookbook plants one of watchmaking’s most recognizable silhouettes, the Cartier Crash, on the back pocket of its oversized skater jeans.

It’s Dime hijacking one of luxury’s most storied shapes, part of a long history of skateboarding parodying luxury but with heart.

The jeans, labeled “KnowToMatic” in a riff on Cartier's "Automatic" text, lift the Cartier Crash’s warped case, Roman numerals, and off-kilter dial, turning them onto a pair of rugged jeans that you can sit on or fall on, depending on how well you board.

The Cartier Crash was born in 1967 in London as a rebellious outlier in a world of polite, conservative watchmaking. Mythologized through celebrity wrists, auction records, and endless lore, it’s become a totem in watch culture.

Like any culture-shaping object, it’s been inflated through story, media, and flex culture until its aura outweighs its function.

Dime is the perfect skate brand to pull this reference off. Its humor leans into the ridiculous — foam pits at skate contests, WWE-style pro intros — but beneath it is an obsession with making things well.

The “KnowToMatic” jeans skip the customization step and bake that homage straight into the garment.

The rest of the Fall 2025 lookbook keeps things Dime: relaxed fits, clean photography, uncomplicated styling, and a few skate deep cuts you’d miss if you blinked (we see you, Andrew Reynolds).

So, the Crash reference, subtle but obvious, is exactly as it should be. In fact, planting a Crash-inspired design on a pair of skating jeans might be the most Cartier Crash thing you can do

