Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s Unbothered Dad Shoe Decides to Get Loud

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

All too often, we associate a techy dad shoe with a stereotypical neutral colorway. But just ‘cause your dad might’ve rocked them a decade ago, doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with them now.

Enter New Balance’s U1906F “Blue Bird/Deep End.”

shop new balance

This isn’t about arch support or mileage stats. It’s about a sneaker that looks like it’s ready to let loose for once. The blue isn’t subtle, and that’s the point, it’s proof that you don’t have to play it safe just because the silhouette is familiar. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance
1 / 3

The “Deep End” part? That’s just New Balance making sure you know these were meant to make a splash, not blend in with the pavement.

It’s still chunky, still unmistakably NB, but now it feels like someone finally let it have a personality. Call it playful, call it bold, call it whatever you want. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s a dad shoe that doesn’t care if it embarrasses you, it’s already having a good time. And sometimes, that’s more important.

shop new balance U1906f

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Gorgeous GORE-TEX Trail Shoe Isn't Afraid to Show Its Dark Side
  • New Balance’s Silver Dad Sandal Is a Natural-Born Summer Stunner
  • New Balance's High Tech Dad Shoe Isn't Trying to Impress You. Still It Will
  • New Balance's Breezy Ballet Flat Is the King of Duality
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Unbothered Dad Shoe Decides to Get Loud
  • Nike's Swoosh-Free Tennis Shoe Is Looking Like Luxury
  • New Balance's Gorgeous GORE-TEX Trail Shoe Isn't Afraid to Show Its Dark Side
  • This Small Label Is Behind Dickies’ Biggest (and Best) Pants
  • Nike’s Totally Tonal Soccer Sneaker Is More Mule Than Match
  • adidas' Coca-Cola Samba Is Crazy Crisp & Surprisingly Suave
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now