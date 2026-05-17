New Balance’s Unbothered Dad Shoe Decides to Get Loud

All too often, we associate a techy dad shoe with a stereotypical neutral colorway. But just ‘cause your dad might’ve rocked them a decade ago, doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with them now.

Enter New Balance’s U1906F “Blue Bird/Deep End.”

This isn’t about arch support or mileage stats. It’s about a sneaker that looks like it’s ready to let loose for once. The blue isn’t subtle, and that’s the point, it’s proof that you don’t have to play it safe just because the silhouette is familiar.

New Balance 1 / 3

The “Deep End” part? That’s just New Balance making sure you know these were meant to make a splash, not blend in with the pavement.

It’s still chunky, still unmistakably NB, but now it feels like someone finally let it have a personality. Call it playful, call it bold, call it whatever you want.

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It’s a dad shoe that doesn’t care if it embarrasses you, it’s already having a good time. And sometimes, that’s more important.

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