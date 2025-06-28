Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
First Look: Dior Through the Eyes of Jonathan Anderson

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Highsnobiety
The moment fashion has been impatiently waiting for is finally here: Jonathan Anderson's Dior.

The designer, who oversees both the men's and women's collections, debuted his first-ever Dior collection during Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2026 shows. And the men's presentation wasn't just good, it was very good.

It's Dior formal through the eyes of Jonathan Anderson, meaning sophisticated tailoring came with playful, exaggerated details and unexpected twists.

Collars were flipped up, while backward ties were wrapped around the necklines. Meanwhile, oversized trousers featured dramatic darts and large billowy flaps.

Highsnobiety
Alongside some modern Dior jeans, the SS26 collection also featured sportswear and streetwear styles, such as quarter-zip pullovers and layered t-shirts emblazoned with the house's logo.

As per usual with anything from the mind of Anderson, the accessories were equally fun. There were deliciously woven belts and croissant-shaped bags (eggs and faux croissants were also on the menu).

And Dior's "Dracula by Bram Stoker" bag? It's already Rihanna-approved.

We also got up close and personal with Dior SS26's footwear offering, which included some chunky "dad shoes," suede fisherman sandals, and embroidered floral Vans-like sneakers, similar to those seen during Anderson's Loewe era.

On the more formal side, moccasin-coded sneakers mingled with more classic silhouettes like boat shoes (the redemption of the deck shoe just got even more real).

As a reminder, this is only Anderson's first Dior collection. We still have his women's debut to look forward to in October. But if the latest is any sign, we're in for a fun ride either way.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
