The LOEWE Vans Get Their Handsewn Flowers

There's normal Loewe "Vans" (well, normal for Loewe). Then, there are beautifully embroidered Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Terra Vulca sneakers.

Beyond its Vans-like styling, the name "Vulca" further fuels its session-worthy charm. It effectively highlights the shoe's vulcanized rubber construction, which is often used to make durable and flexible skate shoes.

However, aside from its extremely skate-ish flair, the Terra Vulca is also extremely Loewe. The Spanish label is all over the shoe, literally, from the logo-stamped foxing tape to the sewn-in branding moments on the upper.

Also, on the upper, floral embroidery is in full bloom, arriving as a lovely reminder of the brand's craftsmanship and the creative genius of Jonathan Anderson.

The shoe finishes with a slightly warped round toe, which has appeared on Loewe's other "Vans" shoes like the surprisingly dressy Bay sneaker.

To be clear, these shoes aren't official collaborations with the California skate shoe brand. Even though, the latest Terra Vulca looks like a classic Authentic gone wildly artsy and luxury.

The floral-adorned Loewe Terra Vulca sneakers are part of the label's Paula's Ibiza collection, an established offering of laidback, island-tinged clothes and accessories inspired by the famous Spanish boutique.

And in case any Loewe lovers were wondering, they're now up for grabs at Saks Fifth Avenue.

