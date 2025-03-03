How Harry Styles Quietly, Stylishly Infiltrated a Japanese Marathon (EXCLUSIVE)

Harry Styles: Singer, fashion muse... Marathon runner? Yes, Mr. Styles has long nurtured an interest in hardcore pavement pounding. And on March 1, his personal pastime evolved into pure passion as Styles subtly, stylishly sped through the 2025 Tokyo Marathon.

Specifically, Harry Styles dashed through Japan's biggest footrace side-by-side with Los Angeles artist and twin Nikolai Haas, both finishing with respectable times of 3:24. Pretty great for a marathon neophyte.

Note the duo's natty eyewear seen in the exclusive photos of Styles in action, shared with Highsnobiety by the District Vision team. Specifically, both Styles and Haas were clad in District Vision's $295 Junya Racer sunglasses, fittingly part of DV's lineup of Japanese-made performance eyewear.

This is not an accidental element of Styles' stylistic flair. Styles has spent the past several months training with Haas, a District Vision "representative," the company explained to Highsnobiety.

And the 31-year-old popstar appears to be a natural.

Runners World, one of the few publications that picked up on Styles' otherwise low-key presence in the race, praised his "nearly perfect even splits" or impressively consistent pace, in other words.

Both Styles and Daly have kept the singer's jogging proclivities on the DL, despite sometimes multiple jogs in a single week, though Styles' groupies still picked up instantly on his otherwise unpublicized presence at the marathon.

As such, the singer likely appreciated District Vision's shades not merely for their slick shape and grippy utility but also for their face-obscuring volume. All the better to dodge the press with, you know. Otherwise, Styles was clad in Tracksmith shorts and Nike sneakers.

District Vision is an especially tidy fit for the singer, however.

Like Styles, it was born in Britain — founders Tom Daly and Max Vallot are English and German, respectively — but the homegrown indie brand is based in Los Angeles, turning out slick speed gear that organically translates from multi-mile workouts to fashionable Erewhon dashes.

As it approaches its hard-won 10th anniversary in 2026, District Vision has come to represent a new generation of sport-meets-fashion makers that balance usefulness with rock-solid style cred.

Its signature hand-crafted eyewear has enough crossover steeze, for intance, to make a surprise appearance on Willem Dafoe's craggy mug in a recent Super Bowl ad.

And with technical shades very much en vogue, DV eyewear regularly earns collaborative cosigns from likeminded well-dressed types like Toronto's Better Gift Shop and Tokyo's and wander.

Plus, District Vision is arguably the sole force proving the handsome bonafides of New Balance's underrated trail sneakers, consistently dropping NB sneaker collabs so excellent that they beg to be beat-up en route to wellness (or the line for a matcha).

Perhaps if District Vision's handsomely tonal NB Fuelcell speedster hadn't sailed out of stock in mere moments when it released last year, Harry Styles would've laced it up for his muted marathon debut. But unlike Styles, DV doesn't mind the attention.