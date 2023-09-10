Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fancy a GORE-TEX Coffee at the Arc'teryx Café?

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Arc'teryx's shift from hiker staple to bonafide fashion brand has brought the Canadian outdoor brand an international following and sidelong looks from its longtime core customer base of hikers, climbers, and outdoorsy types. Something about being into Arc'teryx before the streetwear hype affords these folks a sense of gatekeep-y pride and they aren't shy about letting their feelings about Arc'teryx's evolution be known.

I have a feeling that none of those people will be terribly pleased to know that Arc'teryx's latest flagship store in Osaka's Shinsaibashi neighborhood, its largest in Japan, is three floors of fashion-friendly consumerism topped by the first-ever Arc'teryx café, which specializes in fairly un-Arc'teryx treats.

1 / 2
Arc'teryx

Now, I'm a fan of what Arc'teryx has been up to either way, so I find this development amusing. Like, you can get a bougie hot dog at the Arc'teryx café; that's kind of amazing. It doesn't feel like what you'd expect from an Arc'teryx café and that's why I like it.

Appropriately named the Beta Café after the best-selling Beta Jacket, the Arc'teryx eatery is operated by local coffee chain ELMERS GREEN.

It offers both Canadian snacks and Japanified eats — to be fair, Japan's perspective on hot dogs differs from the West — along with a selection of specialty drinks inspired by towns nearby Arc'teryx's Vancouver headquarters, like Squamish and Whistler. So, I guess it does kinda lean into Arc'teryx's brand identity a bit.

Other reasons to visit Arc'teryx's new Osaka store: it carries all the usual Arc'teryx essentials; it stocks the fashion-forward Veilance line (no System_A, though); it hosts Japan's first permanent RE:BIRD upcycling center after the early 2023 BEAMS pop-up.

But, for my money, the only thing that marks Arc'teryx Osaka a must-see is the bizarro café. Otherwise, you're good to visit any of Arc'teryx's 15 other Japanese stores, including the recently-opened outpost in the hip GINZA SIX mall.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Packable Jacket Is Your Secret Weapon This Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These GORE-TEX Sneakers Are Looking for a Spot in Your Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • balaclavas
    Why a Balaclava Is This Season's Best Accessory
    • Style
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Spring 2023
    • Style
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Eckhaus Latta's Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    Eckhaus Latta
    • Style
  • A photo of Birkenstock's new Lutry clog in brown or black suede
    The New Birkenstock Clog Is Like a Birken-Croc
    • Sneakers
  • A photograph of Arc'teryx's flagship store in Osaka, Japan, with the Arc'teryx Beta Cafe food
    Fancy a GORE-TEX Coffee at the Arc'teryx Café?
    • Culture
  • newjeans levi's
    EXCLUSIVE: NewJeans Made Levi's Its New Jeans
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MSCHF's Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Looks Extra Pumped
    • Sneakers
  • helmut lang peter do debut
    Peter Do Does Helmut Lang, But Not As You Know It
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023