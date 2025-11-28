Kith's "Most Elevated Space" Is for Audiophiles & Sneakerheads (EXCLUSIVE)

Kith’s plans for its first store in the United Kingdom were too grand to fit into a single storefront. Instead, it had to combine three separate addresses to create one sprawling hub for all its retail and hospitality projects.

Located between 314 and 324 Regent Street, London, are three storefronts dedicated to Kith’s vast and ever-expanding universe.

This has been a long time coming. “I wanted to wait until we found the perfect space. When the building on Regent St. became available, I knew we had found our home,” Kith founder Ronnie Fieg tells Highsnobiety. “London gave us the chance to push things in a way we haven’t before.”

Dark Belvedere marble walls set the scene for Kith’s seasonal collections, which lead into the lighter-colored Kith Women area, with an oak herringbone floor and white Portuguese marble walls, plus a dedicated area for kidswear and the dessert bar KITH Treats. Downstairs, you find sneakers along with luxury vintage goods, while next door, accessible by a separate entrance, is Ronnie’s, the first independent restaurant venture by Ronnie Fieg.

“The London flagship may be our most elevated space yet,” says Fieg. “The team and I became fixated on even the most granular elements of our guests’ experience to ensure it feels both premium and memorable.”

The attention to detail in Kith’s London store extends from keeping the original over-century-old curved windows at the front — “It gives the space a character you won’t find at any other Kith location,” says Fieg — down to the sound system installed in the lower level.

Together with American high-end audio equipment company McIntosh, Kith has created the highest-quality sound system of all the Kith stores (there are 23 in total, from Hawaii to Paris to Seoul).

“The sound quality of the music in our stores is a very important part of the experience, so for London, I needed it to feel just as sophisticated as the design of the store itself,” says Fieg. He had already designed the store when the custom sound system came to fruition, causing him to redesign the lower level and create an area dedicated to immersing in its crystal clear sound. Records line either side of the wall featuring the top-of-the-line equipment: four monoblock MC611 amplifiers, a dedicated C55 preamplifier, a DS200 streaming DAC, dual MT5 precision turntables, and two floor-standing XRT1.1K loudspeakers. Everything is customized with logos belonging to Kith and Kith Records, the record label Fieg founded last year.

“Ronnie’s passion for music is effusive. He’s shared with me that it’s a constant in his life and a core part of how he creates,” says Jim Mollica, president of luxury audio at Bose, which acquired McIntosh in November 2024.

But there’s more to Kith London than its impressive hi-fi and an abundance of space for shopping all things Kith, from Formula 1 watches to unprecedented three-part sneaker collaborations. This is also home to Ronnie Fieg’s first restaurant, a separate venture that’s “an extension of Kith’s ethos,” according to the brand.

“It’s fine dining viewed through a New York bistro lens that brings together all of my favorite cuisines into one cohesive menu,” says Fieg. “The intention is not only to bring our unique shopping experience to London, but also to share our perspective on hospitality with the city.”

Hospitality has become an important pillar in Kith’s multipronged output. What started 15 years ago as a small sneaker boutique running out the back of local New York retailer Atrium has grown exponentially, to the point where there’s now Kith cereal, Kith speedboats, and Kith comic books. Most recently, though, the opening of a New York private members club, complete with the first Erewhon outside of California, marked a significant expansion in Kith’s hospitality operation. Ronnie’s is a further expansion.

Whereas other stores house third-party restaurants, like Kith Paris which includes a restaurant by Sadelle’s, Kith London’s cuisine has been entirely developed by Kith’s founder. It's these details that elevate Kith London to a level above its peers.

