Crocs Is Putting Dogs in Clogs

Your favorite foam clog is now pet-sized. On October 23, Crocs is releasing clogs for dogs — apparently, one of the most-requested products in the brand's history.

Priced at $50, the tiny shoes are essentially pet-sized booties that resemble Crocs' Classic Clog. In three sizes and two marbled, glow-in-the-dark colorways, they slip onto your dog's paw and are secured with an ankle strap.

And yes, they have holes for teeny, tiny Jibbitz — that said, it's still unclear if Crocs will actually release pet-sized shoe charms.

For a limited time, Crocs will also offer matching, human-sized clogs in the same marbled colorways available for your pup. Obviously, they're best worn in tandem with your dog.

The fur-friendly release is part of Croctober, a month-long initiative celebrating fans of the footwear brand. Each year, Crocs uses the month to release customer-requested items (like those viral cowboy boots) and other novelty goods (see: Halloween costumes, a new release for Croctober 2024).

Crocs

Clogs for dogs are entering the chat as the wider fashion industry embraces our four-legged friends.

Labels like Dries Van Noten, Kiko Kostadinov, Le Fleur — founded by Tyler, the Creator, who has a thing for Airedale Terrriers — have debuted dog-inspired designs in recent months. And earlier this year, the campaign for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 men's pre-collection starred a pack of photogenic pooches.

Plus, we can't forget the many luxury fashion houses that offer petwear lines: Gucci, Prada, and Thom Browne, to name just a few.

Pet footwear, it seems, is next up in the furry fashion revolution — and honestly, we're here for it. Dog Birkenstocks, anyone?