Highsnobiety
Crocs Is Putting Dogs in Clogs

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Your favorite foam clog is now pet-sized. On October 23, Crocs is releasing clogs for dogs — apparently, one of the most-requested products in the brand's history.

Priced at $50, the tiny shoes are essentially pet-sized booties that resemble Crocs' Classic Clog. In three sizes and two marbled, glow-in-the-dark colorways, they slip onto your dog's paw and are secured with an ankle strap.

And yes, they have holes for teeny, tiny Jibbitz — that said, it's still unclear if Crocs will actually release pet-sized shoe charms.

For a limited time, Crocs will also offer matching, human-sized clogs in the same marbled colorways available for your pup. Obviously, they're best worn in tandem with your dog.

The fur-friendly release is part of Croctober, a month-long initiative celebrating fans of the footwear brand. Each year, Crocs uses the month to release customer-requested items (like those viral cowboy boots) and other novelty goods (see: Halloween costumes, a new release for Croctober 2024).

Clogs for dogs are entering the chat as the wider fashion industry embraces our four-legged friends.

Labels like Dries Van Noten, Kiko Kostadinov, Le Fleur — founded by Tyler, the Creator, who has a thing for Airedale Terrriers — have debuted dog-inspired designs in recent months. And earlier this year, the campaign for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2025 men's pre-collection starred a pack of photogenic pooches.

Plus, we can't forget the many luxury fashion houses that offer petwear lines: Gucci, Prada, and Thom Browne, to name just a few.

Pet footwear, it seems, is next up in the furry fashion revolution — and honestly, we're here for it. Dog Birkenstocks, anyone?

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
