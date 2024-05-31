Sign up to never miss a drop
Calling All Dandy Dog Walkers! Pharrell & LV Have Something for You

Pharrell Williams' latest collection as Creative Director of Louis Vuitton Mens — the Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection — is here. And it’s dedicated to a very specific type of dog owner that the French luxury house has dubbed the “Dandy Dog Walkers.” 

Personally, my dog-walking outfit consists of throwing on some old sweatpants, an oversized hoodie, and the most comfortable (and unstylish) sneakers in my closet — not a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit that costs tens of thousands of dollars (if not more). But then again, I’m not in the economic bracket to be considered LV’s target consumer, or a dandy.

The dapper dog walkers in Louis Vuitton’s new collection are pictured walking the streets with their canine companions in a series of prep-inspired looks. 

Decked out in sharp tailoring, fluffy boots, and luxury-fied workwear, this band of puppy-loving dandies is dressed in a way that is recognizably Pharrell. The flared trousers, shorts styled with outerwear, and workwear-inspired silhouettes build on the mood Pharrell has set since being appointed by Louis Vuitton last year.

Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

However, what we haven’t seen Pharrell create before is Louis Vuitton dog accessories. And, that is the portion of this collection where things get really wild.

The Louis Vuitton Canine Collection (yes, that is its official name) includes a vast selection of treats for a pampered pooch as well as some dog-themed accessories for humans.

Modeled by one especially handsome hound in the collection lookbook is a monogram-covered dog house trunk made with wood panels and lined with monogram blankets. Plus, there’s a matching monogram-covered metal plate. 

Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

And for when your doggo wants to leave its monogram dog house and enter the great outdoors, there’s a range of Louis Vuitton-branded equipment, including a lead, a collar, a harness, a plastic bag holder, and a thermos. 

There’s no word yet on how much everything in this collection is going to cost when it arrives in-store on October 31 but, based on Pharrell’s previous collections at Louis Vuitton, treating your dog to some new LV gear will leave a significant dent in your bank balance.

