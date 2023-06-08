We Braved the Apocalypse For DSM's "Market Market" Sale — Here's What We Found

New York City might look like a scene out of Blade Runner 2049, but that didn't stop us from attending a preview of Dover Street Market's "Market Market" sale — the retailer's first stateside sample sale in six years.

Donning KN95 masks, we braved the orange smog currently blanketing the Northeast to check out the deep discounts on DSM's ultra-luxurious stock, from racks of COMME des GARÇONS to the odd find from The Row.

Below, everything to expect from Dover Street Market's 2023 "Market Market Monolithic Magic" sale in New York, from wait time to designer deals.

Opening Hours

The sale is open from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 866 United Nations Plaza (entrance on East 48th street). Stock is replenished each day.

We recommend arriving early — the line at yesterday's VIP preview snaked around the block, and we can only assume that wait times will increase now that the event is open to the public. DSM's website states that guests can begin lining up at 8 a.m. daily (camping out overnight is prohibited).

Be sure to bring your ID and your phone, as you'll be asked to show ID and sign a liability waver. Afterwards, you'll receive a wristband with a dedicated time slot to shop.

Pricing

Highsnobiety

COMME des GARÇONS brands — including but not limited to Homme Plus, Girl, Shirt, and Noir Kei Ninomiya — are 70 percent off. COMME des GARÇONS Play and Wallet are discounted by 50 percent. Apparel from all other brands enjoy an 80 percent discount, while sneakers are 70 percent off.

Layout

Highsnobiety

The sale spans two levels. The entirety of the first floor is dedicated to footwear, accessories, and apparel from COMME des GARÇONS labels. Stock is divided by menswear and womenswear, and sorted by color.

DSM's other designer brands are located on the lower level, where items are similarly organized. You'll also find changing areas with mirrors downstairs.

Clothing

Highsnobiety

Unsurprisingly, there was a ton of COMME des GARÇONS. Expect a wide range of separates, outerwear, footwear, and accessories for both men and women.

Stock from DSM's other brands was more hit or miss. There were hidden gems, such as Dover Street Market's hard-to-find collaboration with The North Face, as well as select pieces from Vetements, Balenciaga, Jil Sander, The Row, Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard, and Loewe. We also found plenty of Undercover, Jacquemus, Marine Serre, JW Anderson, and ERL (puffer jackets included).

Perhaps less desirably, there was a ton of old PACCBET and Gosha Rubchinsky — labels that DSM is likely looking to offload due to Rubchinsky's allegedly predatory behavior, which came to light in 2018.

Brands we didn't see (during the preview, at least): Gucci, Sacai, Chopova Lowena, Thom Browne, Marni, Prada.

Accessories

Highsnobiety

The selection of bags and wallets was limited — these items were the first to get snatched up by what appeared to be resellers. There were a few Jacquemus Chiquitos and even a Telfar Shopper, but don't expect to dig up many grails in the accessories section (there were a ton of leather belts and COMME des GARÇONS socks, though!).

Shoes

Highsnobiety

Resellers also flocked to the sneakers, clearing out stacks of New Balances, Reeboks, and Converse. They didn't make too much of a dent, though: there were still plenty of options — including COMME des GARÇONS' hyped Salomon collabs — once we made our way over. If you're looking to restock your sneaker rotation, you'll have a field day.

Highsnobiety

The selection of non-sneakers was more limited, but still worth checking out. We spotted options from Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, and Doublet x Suicoke.