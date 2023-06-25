Sign up to never miss a drop
Plot Twist: Drake's Book Rollout Was Also an Album Announcement

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Well, new Drake is on the way.

The news came unexpectedly, too, as the musician quietly announced the forthcoming project while promoting his new poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Conscious By Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham (a.k.a Drake).

The bright blue book is going for $19.95 on the Drake Related website, home to the musician's other merch like his Elder Statesman collab and long overdue Hotline Bling gear.

To promote the book's release, Drake issued some Titles Ruin Everything x New York Post newspaper, which was made in collaboration with the actual New York Post. Yep, no lawsuits this rollout (hopefully).

Okay, so...the album announcement? We're getting there.

Inside the promotional newspapers was a graphic of two puppies followed by a QR code and a "For All The Dogs." Drake recently wore a hoodie featuring the adorable puppies along with a...NSFW (borderline cringe) message.

Please don't let this be the name of the new album, let alone a track title.

The QR code, however, took fans to a Titles Ruin Everything website, bringing them to a screen that read, "I made an album to go with the book."

"They say they miss the old Drake. Girl, don't tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS."

Drake heads might wonder where they heard the second line — and probably even quietly rapping the tune. It's a lyric from Drake's "Headlines" from his second studio album Take Care.

"Headlines." His book is the headline of this promo newspaper. Get it?

In reminding us of the timeless Drake song from his early album, could this also mean the new project will offer us some of that classic Drake sound?

Drake hasn't announced a release date for the album yet, but the poetry book is up for grabs, if you're into that. Perhaps, you'll get some IG captions out of it — or maybe even a preview of song lyrics off of the forthcoming album's songs. After all, Drake said he made it to go along with book.

Drake is about to kick off his tour with 21 Savage, who together are expected to play some tracks off their hit album Her Loss, released roughly seven months ago.

Since Her Loss, the betting king dropped singles and features here and there, including "Search & Rescue" and J Hus' "Who Told You." Though, the UK community hasn't entirely warmed up to UK Drake yet.

Still, teases of new Drake are always, well, music to the Champagne Papi hives' ears.

