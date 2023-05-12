All Aboard the Air Drake Capsule Collection!

If you've ever dreamt of taking a flight on Drake's Virgil Abloh-designed Air Drake wide-body Boeing 767 private plane – now's your chance. Well, not really, but at least you can feel the part by grabbing pieces from The Elderstatesman x Air Drake capsule collection.

When it comes to Drake, we know one thing; he's always going to do the most. What the most is, depends on his mood. More often than not, it's throwing down jaw-dropping bets on sports games (at times dooming the team he's put his money on), laying down enormous sums of cash on outrageous jewelry, or having a whole host of wives in his music videos.

The day his custom-built house, or "The Embassy," as he so calls it, was complete, it looked like Drizzy couldn't possibly outdo himself. Not only did the gaff include a Birkin collection, a marble bathtub that had to be airlifted in, and a safe stacked full of cash, but he boasted he could go days without seeing his friends due to its size.

Well, thanks to his friendship with the late Virgil Abloh, that would all change with the arrival of Air Drake, a sky-blue, custom-painted Boeing 767.

Although you'll probably never catch a flight on Air Drake, The Elderstatesman wants you to at least feel the part, delivering the perfect travel capsule in collection with the private Air Line via DrakeRelated.

Comprising a robe, sweatshirt, blanket, socks, and an ear mask, the sky blue-toned capsule features everything you need to travel in comfort.