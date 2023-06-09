Twitter Thinks Drake Is Ruining UK Music

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake attends Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that UK music is at its peak in the summer. The season is already heating up thanks to Dave and Central Cee's chart-topping hit "Sprinter," but most of all, the return of J Hus.

One of the scene's most beloved artists, as shown by the wave of support that followed his arrest in 2018 and subsequent return to the stage alongside Drake in 2019, fans have eagerly awaited new music since Big Conspiracy in 2020.

Now, after a lifetime of teasing, he's back. Last week, his first single from his upcoming album Don't Say Militancy, "Crazy," dropped to huge fanfare. Last night, the second, "Who Told You," dropped featuring Drake.

When Drake and J Hus teased a collaboration on Instagram, fans were understandably hyped as many have been waiting for a team-up since they connected pre-COVID.

Well, the track is out in the wild, and Twitter reactions are largely negative.

The general consensus is that Drake ruins the track, offering a lackluster effort that they feel detracts from the song's vibe.

While plenty of Drake fans argue he sounds good on anything and that when you see him listed as a feature you know you're going to get an anthem, it's pretty clear that a very vocal majority feels displeased at his efforts.

As one user pointed out, once summer weather hits its peak and we've all got a drink in hand, people will start to feel differently about the song.

We've seen it happen time and time again with Drake verses in summer, and if you ask me, this one will be no different when all is said and done.