Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Twitter Thinks Drake Is Ruining UK Music

in CultureWords By Sam Cole

If there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that UK music is at its peak in the summer. The season is already heating up thanks to Dave and Central Cee's chart-topping hit "Sprinter," but most of all, the return of J Hus.

One of the scene's most beloved artists, as shown by the wave of support that followed his arrest in 2018 and subsequent return to the stage alongside Drake in 2019, fans have eagerly awaited new music since Big Conspiracy in 2020.

Now, after a lifetime of teasing, he's back. Last week, his first single from his upcoming album Don't Say Militancy, "Crazy," dropped to huge fanfare. Last night, the second, "Who Told You," dropped featuring Drake.

When Drake and J Hus teased a collaboration on Instagram, fans were understandably hyped as many have been waiting for a team-up since they connected pre-COVID.

Well, the track is out in the wild, and Twitter reactions are largely negative.

The general consensus is that Drake ruins the track, offering a lackluster effort that they feel detracts from the song's vibe.

While plenty of Drake fans argue he sounds good on anything and that when you see him listed as a feature you know you're going to get an anthem, it's pretty clear that a very vocal majority feels displeased at his efforts.

As one user pointed out, once summer weather hits its peak and we've all got a drink in hand, people will start to feel differently about the song.

We've seen it happen time and time again with Drake verses in summer, and if you ask me, this one will be no different when all is said and done.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    You Can Win $20k (Seriously) at ALD & New Balance's Basketball Tournament

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a T-shirt For 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Day

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    72-Year-Old Bill Murray & "Milkshake" Singer Kelis...Dating? Please Say Sike

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Shame About Doja Cat's New Boyfriend

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    These AirPods Max Bags Aren't For Your Headphones

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    JJJJound’s First adidas Collab Is Apparently on the Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023