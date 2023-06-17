Hotline Bling Merch in 2023? Drake Finally Answered the Missed Call Eight Years Later

'Tis the season of wearing less and going out more. So, what better time for Drake to finally drop off a dedicated Hotline Bling collection?

Though, Drake is returning the missed call a little late, isn't he? The inescapable hit dropped eight years ago in 2015, along with that meme-worthy music video of the musician dancing in a Moncler jacket.

Better late than never, I guess. But "never late is better," as Drake himself said once on his "Fancy."

Anywho. After seeing what the drop offers, I will say that Drake's Hotline Bling merch arrives just in time for summer, which is but days away, by the way.

The Hotline Bling drop essentially offers pool gear, made in collaboration with leisure brand Funboy. Specifically, the musician drops off a Hotline Bling cellphone pool floaty and a beach towel, both stamped with that Tumblr-beloved 1-800-HOTLINE-BLING graphic and equipped with a $69 price tag.

Drake also offers up an electric air pump. But it's sold separately for $24 along with the rest of the collection, all available on Drake Related's website.

Before getting pool-ready, Drake caught a flight — and probably feelings, given his simp rep — with The Elder Statesmen. Together, the two released an "Air Drake" collection of travel pieces, including a $3K cashmere robe and $900 sleeping masks. My wallet laughed.

Though eight years late, at least Drake's floaties won't break the bank.

With Hotline Bling pool gear and even flippers (yes, he dropped Nocta swimming fins), Drake continues claiming his stake as the season's king. All we need now is a summer '23 hit.