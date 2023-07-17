Guess Drake Still Has Beef With Vogue

During a recent show on Drake and 21 Savage's It's All A Blur tour, a video on a big screen displayed an animated older woman with black shades evil-laughing, leading fans to believe the musicians were shading Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Interestingly, the video played while Drake and 21 performed their collaboration "Jimmy Cooks." In the song, Drake raps, "Bitch, don't tell me that you model, if you ain't been in Vogue."

"Jimmy Cooks" closed out Drake's oontz oontz Honestly, Nevermind project, serving as a sort of teaser to the next album, Her Loss, with 21 Savage.

Her Loss saw a viral mock rollout, with Drake and 21 engaging in a fake promo like a Tiny Desk, an NSFW Howard Stern interview, and of course, *that* Vogue cover.

Again, these weren't necessarily real moments, more so spoofs on typical album rollouts. However, it seems Vogue didn't find Drake and 21's riff on their October 2022 issue very amusing.

Actually, Vogue publisher Conde Nast hit them with a lawsuit over the "fake" magazine cover, citing in the complaint that the Her Loss campaign "relied entirely on illicit Vogue branding."

While they all have since settled their differences, as of early this year, Drake and 21 doesn't seem quite over it — not with this alleged evil Wintour floating around at their concerts.