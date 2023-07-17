Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Guess Drake Still Has Beef With Vogue

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

During a recent show on Drake and 21 Savage's It's All A Blur tour, a video on a big screen displayed an animated older woman with black shades evil-laughing, leading fans to believe the musicians were shading Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Interestingly, the video played while Drake and 21 performed their collaboration "Jimmy Cooks." In the song, Drake raps, "Bitch, don't tell me that you model, if you ain't been in Vogue."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

"Jimmy Cooks" closed out Drake's oontz oontz Honestly, Nevermind project, serving as a sort of teaser to the next album, Her Loss, with 21 Savage.

Her Loss saw a viral mock rollout, with Drake and 21 engaging in a fake promo like a Tiny Desk, an NSFW Howard Stern interview, and of course, *that* Vogue cover.

Again, these weren't necessarily real moments, more so spoofs on typical album rollouts. However, it seems Vogue didn't find Drake and 21's riff on their October 2022 issue very amusing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Actually, Vogue publisher Conde Nast hit them with a lawsuit over the "fake" magazine cover, citing in the complaint that the Her Loss campaign "relied entirely on illicit Vogue branding."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While they all have since settled their differences, as of early this year, Drake and 21 doesn't seem quite over it — not with this alleged evil Wintour floating around at their concerts.

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top
$365
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
HighsnobietyCarpenter Shorts
$100
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Sean Wotherspoon x adidasOrketro Off White
$165.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • adidas Skateboarding Is Still One of the Coolest Things the Brand Has Ever Done
  • Report: Flat Shoes Are Still Hot. But the Old Ones Are Not
  • At 90 Years Old, This Japanese Bag Brand Is Still Perfecting Its Classics
  • Nike's "Rookie" Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Shorter Now (& Still Clean)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now