A More Relaxed Kind of Savile Row Tailoring

Written by Max Rossi in Style
Folks living in Britain are about as far as anyone can get from a balmy Mediterranean climate. The bad news is that means wet, cold summers. The bright spot is that moody British weather inspired a tailoring tradition as elegant and as it is warm.

This is on full display in the collaborative collection created by two London-based pillars of menswear, MR PORTER and Drake’s. Spanning premium knitwear, coats, jackets, trousers, ties, and handkerchiefs, the capsule reimagines classic British tailoring with a touch of modern luxury.

The bulk of the collection, currently available on MR PORTER's website, is designed for the rigors of fall, as indicated by the long-sleeved rugby polos, sweaters, cardigans, and padded blazers cut from Scottish wool, corduroy, herringbone tweed, and cashmere.

Materials are sourced primarily from the British Isles, with select fabrics from Italy, and cuts are mostly unstructured, giving the clothes that effortless nonchalance synonymous with Drake’s.

"Relaxed elegance" is the tailor's tagline after all.

Founded in 1977 as an East London accessories maker, the brand has become a word-renowned destination for relaxed tailoring, boasting stores in New York, Seoul, and, since 2019, the most famous tailoring street in the world, Savile Row.

This latest offering from the label is a smart one, made smarter by the fact that MR PORTER is donating profits from its first month of sales to the charity initiative Movemember, which aims to raise awareness and support men’s mental health struggles.

