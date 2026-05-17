Nike Brewed Its OG Sneaker to Perfection

Nike's Moon Shoe is looking caffeinated as ever.

The newest pairs land in the classic "Baroque Brown" colorway, bringing refreshing coffee flavors to the model's revival era.

It keeps its signature super-slim retro runner look, down to the grip-tastic Waffle soles. Nike has just dressed it in a rich brown (and barista-worthy) outfit.

Nike has whipped up other equally delicious "Baroque Brown" shoes, including chocolatey Air Max boots and creamy all-leather Air Maxes. But a "Baroque Brown" version of its first-ever sneaker packs an extra stylistic punch.

The Moon Shoe basically gave the world Nike. Now, Nike's giving the Moon Shoe to the world again. It relaunched the sneaker in 2025 through a coveted collaboration with Jacquemus, who has put chic spins on other Nike classics, such as the Air Force 1 and Air Humara. The collab continued into 2026 with new colorways that have received stamps from street style royalty Rihanna and Jacob Elordi.

Nike

Just recently, Nike expanded the Moon Shoe collection, releasing general-release colorways like "Soft Yellow" and "Midnight Navy." Some have already sold out.

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But don't worry. Judging by this "Baroque Brown" reveal, more flavors await for the Moon Shoe's return to Earth.

Fans can expect the coffee-flavored pairs to hit Nike's website sometime this year for its $105.

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