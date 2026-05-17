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adidas Designed Luxed-Up Superstar “Birks”

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Adimule was already a cozy star. Now, it's a superstar.

That's right, adidas made a Superstar version of the Adimule clogs, simply called the Adimule Superstar. And it looks exactly how it sounds.

Shop adidas Adimule

It maintains the suaveness and easygoing energy of the original Birkenstock-like clog, even keeping its suede uppers and real cork soles. But the Adimule Superstar is even more stylish, complete with studded details and subtle perforated Stripes. The unmistakable shell toe, too.

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It's almost like Adimule and the Adifom Superstar clogs had an extra-luxe baby that almost looks unreal, AI-like even. But it's the real deal, apparently.

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And it's expected to drop on adidas' website this year in suede (leather versions also surfaced recently).

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It's wild because the Adimule Superstar isn't even officially out, but it's already a viral hit. It first started circulating on international pages and has since taken off worldwide.

It's a Superstar, after all.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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