Nike’s Scaly Tennis Sneaker Is Part Reptile, All Luxury

Nike's wildest Tennis Classic is also its most luxurious.

The court sneaker quite literally goes black card mode, receiving one of its most luxurious designs yet. It comes wrapped in various reptilian textures, including black croc skin and classic snake scales.

Nike's cold-blooded Tennis Classic sneaker isn't just a fancy snack for longtime Nike heads and those who watched Challengers once and have been tennis obsessives since. It's a treat for the wrist watchers, too. Vintage watch bands actually inspired the scaly sneaker.

The Tennis Classic was made for the courts, originally named the Nike Wimbledon after the famous tennis tournament held in London). It has since retired and evolved. It's always up for a quick match if the opportunity arises, but, nowadays, the Tennis Classic spends its free time as a casual sneaker.

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It's certainly become quite luxurious with age, having enjoyed a few classy spins. There's been quiet Swoosh-less suede options and even pairs wrapped in the finest tournament towels (seriously).

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Dressed in croc skin, Nike's Tennis Classic goes beyond the court. But it does make for a nice flex while sipping Wimbledon's newest signature drink on the sidelines.

Speaking of which, the London competition is just around the corner. And Nike's reptilian Tennis Classic couldn't have arrived at a better time. It's now available on the brand's website and at select retailers for $125, alongside a white pair.

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