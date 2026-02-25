Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

That Famous Dries Van Noten Sneaker Turned Into a Leather Sock

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

It took almost 40 years for Dries Van Noten to make an “It Sneaker.” Not that he was cared enough about trends to try. But in the penultimate collection while at the helm of his fashion house, the Belgian designer debuted the “Suede Sneaker,” a shoe as straightforward as it sounds. It’s suede, it’s a sneaker, and its shape is consistent with running shoes from the ‘70s, like all good contemporary “It Shoes.” 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As quotidian as it sounds, the shoe is a stroke of genius, the perfect distillation of modern taste and classic styling.

Shop Dries Van Noten

Dries’ new shoe became the single best post-Samba sneaker, with the Lyst Index ranking it among the world’s hottest products

Julian Klausner, the new head of Dries Van Noten, has since put his spin on the hit sneaker but his newest revelation was to simply make it even simpler.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Klausner hasn’t added anything to the sneaker of the moment. Instead, he took a lot away.

Available at Dries Van Noten stockists for $675, the new Suede Sneaker is offered without its sidestripe, T-shaped toebox, or even the trimmed leather zigzagging around the laces. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This is as back-to-basics as an already basic sneaker can be. It’s almost nothing except calf suede and cotton laces. 

But like the original Suede Sneaker, this radically plain shoe has its finger on the pulse. Fashion is currently engulfed in a wave of ultra-refined footwear, as evidenced by Our Legacy’s Sneak In shoe constantly selling out and the latest low-cut releases from everyone from Y-3 to Wales Bonner, the mastermind behind the Samba’s popularity

Dries Van Noten already helped popularize the flat designer shoe. Now, it’s saying it’s time to go even sleeker.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Best Fall Sneakers to Spice Up Your Rotation
  • Dries Van Noten’s Brilliantly Sleek Sneaker, Simplified
  • Of All People, Dries Van Noten Designed the Single Best Post-Samba Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Luckiest (& Most Luxe) Skate Shoes Have Delicious Dior Flavor
  • That Famous Dries Van Noten Sneaker Turned Into a Leather Sock
  • What do Mia Khalifa, Eugene Whang & Simon Fujiwara Have In Common?
  • NIOD Wants to Depollute Your Face
  • Inside On's New Robot-Run Factory in South Korea
  • “Carhartt With a Hint of Vintage Margiela”: A Strange Korean Brand’s Strange Clothing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now