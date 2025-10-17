Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Best Fall Sneakers to Spice Up Your Rotation

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

New season, new sneakers. As gloomier days creep in, now is the time to bid farewell to your summer rotation and transition into more fall-appropriate sneakers. Yes, we're talking GORE-TEX waterproof membranes and beefier insulated models that'll keep your toes toasty this winter.

If you've been looking for the best fall sneaker to add to your rotation, you can never go wrong with the tried and tested sportswear brands like adidas, Salomon, or Nike. These brands built their reputations on functionality, so you know they're not all talk.

But it's not only sportswear labels that have perfected the art of the fall sneaker. Below, we've compiled the best fall sneakers from every corner of the fashion industry.

Let's jump in, shall we?

adidas Terrex Skychaser GORE-TEX

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasTerrex Skychaser GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes
$160
Buy at adidas

Hiking or not, these puppies are built for endurance, and are about as waterproof as they come. The Lightstrike midsole, paired with an Ortholite premium insole, is the kind of cushioning your feet will thank you for. The neutral colorway isn't too shabby either.

New Balance 1906A

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance1906A Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
$170
Buy at Mr. Porter

Don't be fooled by the deconstructed panels of fabric flapping in the wind on these New Balance 1906A sneakers. These are hardy sneakers ready to take a beating throughout the fall.

Dries Van Noten Suede Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety
Dries Van NotenLeather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
$525
Buy at Mr. Porter

Still aboard the skinny sneaker train? So fair. These suede Dries Van Noten sneakers should do just the trick. They don't call them the ultimate post-Samba sneakers for nothing.

Kiko Kostadinov Ostro Canvas

Image on Highsnobiety
Kiko KostadinovOstro Canvas Sneakers
$590
Buy at ssense

These burnt orange canvas sneakers, enhanced through distressed fading, will no doubt add a little edge to your sneaker rotation.

Maison Margiela Replica Distressed

Image on Highsnobiety
Maison MargielaReplica Distressed Sneakers
$790
Buy at Mr. Porter

With the unpredictable elements at play once more, you won't need to worry about scuffing these sneakers up. They've already got that covered.

Our Legacy Ten Pin

Image on Highsnobiety
Our LegacyTen Pin Sneakers
$580
Buy at ssense

Something smarter and, dare I say, sexier, comes in the form of Our Legacy Ten Pin. Part sneaker, part Oxford shoe, this is a design versatile enough for the office or a night on the town.

Salomon XT-Pathway GORE-TEX

Image on Highsnobiety
SalomonXT-Pathway GORE-TEX Sneakers
$150
Buy at ssense

Salomon's sneakers are built to withstand the great outdoors. So chilly days in the city are nothing to these utilitarian GORE-TEX sneakers.

Acne Studios Bars Low

Image on Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosBars Low Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
$580
Buy at Mr. Porter

An autumnal brown and green colorway for the autumnal season. Sometimes, picking a fall sneaker is literally that easy.

