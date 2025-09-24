The Original Nike Sneaker, Brought Back to Life By Jacquemus (EXCLUSIVE)

The Nike Moon Shoe, a sneaker that birthed the world's biggest sportswear company, has never hit shop floors. Jacquemus is changing that.

Created in 1971, the Moon Shoe’s name comes from the waffle pattern on its sole, which athletes thought looked like astronauts’ footprints. It was the work of Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, whose first attempt at creating the sole unit came at the expense of his wife Barbara’s waffle iron.

Though only ever a prototype, raced in by athletes but never released for sale, the Moon Shoe is Nike’s first-ever sneaker. An original pair today can set you back to the tune of half a million dollars, but why splash out all that money when Jacquemus is releasing a perfect recreation?

First debuted on the runway as part of Jacquemus' Spring 2025 presentation, this pair of Moon Shoes has made it to market.

Shown here in an exclusive image shared with Highsnobiety, the French label’s edition of the Moon Shoe stays true to its original torpedo-like shape. The OG’s mega-thin sole unit is given some extra cushioning on the heel, though, and small updates like the leather heel pull tab are new additions.

Still, this is the closest you’re going to get to an original Nike Moon Shoe, and it’s available from September 29 on Jacquemus’ website.

Many designers have tried to recreate this historic sneaker’s distinct look, with Maison Margiela getting close to producing an exact replica, while Jil Sander has its own “Moon Shoe” honoring the Nike original.

But it is Jacquemus, the fashion house known for its elaborate shows and unmistakably Mediterranean ouvre that releases the first true Moon Shoe.

