Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Eckhaus Latta Is Too Sexy for Its Shirt

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Eckhaus Latta
1 / 31

The sexiest thing a man can do? Wear Eckhaus Latta's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The fashion label helmed by Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus staged its SS26 presentation during New York Fashion Week, revealing a collection that felt absolutely free. Even though Eckhaus described the collection as "constrained."

Shop SSENSE

Roomy fits met airy, see-through materials. Cutouts and droopy necklines teased either just enough or gave a full-on freeing of the nipple. There was no in-between.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Faded washes and pale colors paired well with these fresh season 'fits, evoking a sense of new-oldness, also a bit of edge.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There wasn't a Vans sneaker or a square-toe UGG collaboration in sight, like with past seasons. The label did reveal embellished punk-ish accessories for SS26, further fueling fashion's infatuation with studded, well, everything.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Eckhaus Latta's latest collections seems to be all according to "God's plan," or so the brand says. The label further explains in its show notes that "we are all waitresses in his sick little restaurant."

And inside this sick little restaurant, Echkaus Latta indeed serves.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
  • Leave It to Patta To Make Nike’s High-Tech Air Max Even Cooler
  • Injecting Power (of Buttons) Into a Plain Shirt 
  • From New Balance to Louis Vuitton, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The Shirt of the Summer Has Been Stüssy-fied
What To Read Next
  • Eckhaus Latta Is Too Sexy for Its Shirt
  • Converse's Finest Chuck Taylors Are a Breath of Fresh (Nike) Air
  • The Most Handsome Normcore Sneaker in Nike's Armory
  • What If Nike Socks Were Art?
  • “It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done In My Life”: Inside Collina Strada SS26
  • Edward Enninful: Longtime Fashion Expert, First-Time Fashion Designer (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now