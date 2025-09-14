Eckhaus Latta Is Too Sexy for Its Shirt

The sexiest thing a man can do? Wear Eckhaus Latta's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

The fashion label helmed by Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus staged its SS26 presentation during New York Fashion Week, revealing a collection that felt absolutely free. Even though Eckhaus described the collection as "constrained."

Roomy fits met airy, see-through materials. Cutouts and droopy necklines teased either just enough or gave a full-on freeing of the nipple. There was no in-between.

Faded washes and pale colors paired well with these fresh season 'fits, evoking a sense of new-oldness, also a bit of edge.

There wasn't a Vans sneaker or a square-toe UGG collaboration in sight, like with past seasons. The label did reveal embellished punk-ish accessories for SS26, further fueling fashion's infatuation with studded, well, everything.

Eckhaus Latta's latest collections seems to be all according to "God's plan," or so the brand says. The label further explains in its show notes that "we are all waitresses in his sick little restaurant."

And inside this sick little restaurant, Echkaus Latta indeed serves.

