END. & adidas Are Ready for a Night Out in Berlin

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Brand: END. x adidas

Model: Made in Germany Berlin

Release Date: November 26

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: There's a night out in Berlin in the cards. Get your bags packed and flight booked, adidas and END. will sort the rest. Unfortunately, I don't mean that literally; what is true, however, is that END. is a big fan of Three Stripes, so much so that it's got yet another collaboration on the way.

Team-ups between retailers and brands happen more often than not, yet that aren't too many platforms out there that can boast quite the arsenal of collaborations (especially big-name ones) like END. – apart from Highsnobiety, of course.

With everyone from Saucony, MASTERMIND, Needles, and Subu in the mix, there's always something for everyone.

What makes these co-created projects so desirable, perhaps more so than many that you'll find knocking about the market, is that END. pours a labor of love into its visual component and storytelling. The results are well-rounded deliverables that emphasize the execution of the products themselves.

Next in line from the Newcastle-born retailer is another clean palette look from adidas. This time around, it's a premium build that leads the way, with a Made in Germany iteration of the classic Berlin silhouette striking a cord.

Crafted from supple white leather, the sneaker is elevated by touches of gold foil branding and soft contrasts of off-white against the laces and outsole, resulting in an instant classic.

