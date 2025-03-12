Red Wing Does Work Boots. Engineered Garments Does Patchwork. Boom (EXCLUSIVE)

Engineered Garments and Red Wing are perhaps the most perfect partners imaginable. Here you have two companies that approach workwear from totally disparate perspectives — well, maybe not totally — coming together to meet in the beautiful middle.

And Engineered Garments' patchworked Red Wing Oxford shoes are indeed beautiful.

Described in the press release as a "remix" of the sophisticated all-black Red Wing shoe that Engineered Garments stitched up for its Fall/Winter 2024 collection, the new EG Red Wings are indeed a great deal more vibrant.

Though the black style does return, it's accompanied by some delectable camel and copper hues that only highlight the special detailing at play.

Here, Engineered Garments takes the all-time classic Red Wing Oxford low-top — a style popular in Japan but otherwise hard to find until recent reissues — in a quietly clever direction.

Most people likely consider pockets to be the most memorable Engineered Garments trope but I posit that patchwork is even more meaningful to EG.

Almost every EG season includes at least a little patchwork, sometimes just as a treat. In the current season alone, for instance, a handful of garments affect the mix 'n match feel of patchwork while past collections were occasionally more overt. And nearly all of EG's footwear offerings wear mismatched materials.

Patchwork is so key that it even appeared in Engineered Garments' Palace Skateboards collab, likely many Palace shoppers' first exposure to EG.

And so, EG's Red Wings, releasing on international Nepenthes' web stores on March 15, are also patchwork. And then some.

Note the mixed leathers on each work shoe, a subtle switch-up that interrupts one texture with another. A tasteful way to put the "work" in "patchwork." Or "workwear." Works both ways! Like I said, there couldn't be two more perfect partners.