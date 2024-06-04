Sign up to never miss a drop
Erewhon's New Status Smoothie Tastes Like Sunscreen

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Erewhon's latest smoothie collaboration is here. But this time, it's not a celebrity backing the expensive slush — it's a skincare brand.

Made in partnership with buzzy sunscreen brand Vacation, the Sunscreen Smoothie is the latest addition to Erewhon's stunningly profitable drink menu. The blend features a base of coconut and banana, ingredients that reflect the tropical, summery scent of Vacation's best-selling Classic SPF 30 Lotion.

Add-ins like Tahitian vanilla syrup, aloe, and sea salt further capture Vacation's aesthetic — think sun, sandy beaches, and pool floats.

"While inspired by Vacation's 'World's Best-Smelling Sunscreen' scent, this smoothie does not, in fact, protect your skin from the sun," a press release cheekily specifies. "For that, please find a suitable Vacation Brand 'Leisure-Enhancing' sunscreen in your local Erewhon's suncare aisle."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Erewhon's celebrity smoothies often feature brand-name ingredients — take Sofia Richie's Sweet Cherry, for example, which featured colostrum from Cowboy Colostrum, or Winnie Harlow's Island Glow, blended with KOS blue spirulina and Barcode water. These beauty and wellness brands pay undisclosed inclusion fees for the opportunity to be part of Erewhon's multi-million-dollar drink machine.

However, this is the first time Erewhon has forgone a celebrity entirely and launched a drink backed by a single beauty brand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's another twist: Vacation's Sunscreen Smoothie is free to Erewhon members until June 14. If you aren't a part Erewhon's cult-y community, good news: The Sunscreen Smoothie is only $9 — which, relatively speaking, is much more affordable than the store's usual slushes, which will set you back as much as $23.

