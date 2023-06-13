Sign up to never miss a drop
Finally, Sun Protective UPF Clothing That's *Actually* Stylish

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

There's no question that sunscreen is essential, but slathering on SPF is only part of the UV protection puzzle. Because sunscreen requires reapplication every few hours, it's best paired with additional measures, including UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) clothing.

Sadly, most sun protective styles leave a lot to be desired. Think: cuts and silhouettes that would look more at home in a sporting goods catalog than at a day out on the town. But Claudent, a newly launched line of UPF clothing, is doing things differently.

Founded by Emma Gerber and Mia Zee, who suffers from polymorphic light eruption (rashes caused by sun exposure), Claudent offers chic, UV-blocking garms that are less "sports catalog" and more "downtown-meets-uptown prep." The brand launched on Tuesday with a curated range of separates — including polo shirts, crop tops, and tennis skirts — made locally in Los Angeles.

All pieces are made using fabric with a UPF 50 rating, meaning the garments block 98 percent of the sun's rays and allow two percent (1/50th) to penetrate. Your run-of-the-mill T-shirt has a UPF rating of 5, meaning that roughly 20 percent of UV radiation will reach your skin underneath.

For both Zee and Gerber, whose father was diagnosed with melanoma, UPF clothing is a no-brainer. But convincing others of sun protective fashion isn't always easy — after all, the majority of the category is comprised of rashguards and swimwear marketed to children and older demographics.

With Claudent, the duo expands the UPF market, catering to young, style-conscious adults. Gerber outlines the brand's approach to UV-blocking design: “My creative process has always started with finding inspiration for the product through film, nature, vintage clothing — really anything I can get my hands on," she said. "Next, I try to see what exists in the market and how to fill those gaps. Bringing those two together is when the collection really starts to take shape — bringing together our aesthetic vision with the bodies of the pieces we want to create.”

