The Gisele Bündchen Smoothie Is Further Proof That Erewhon Is Culture

Move over Hailey Bieber: Gisele Bündchen has an Erewhon smoothie now and to be quite honest, it looks as delicious as much as it's another sign that Erewhon is setting the pace for culture.

On January 11, the model-turned and cookbook author was at the famed Los Angeles market serving up the Giselderberry Smoothie for $19, looking certifiably Erewhon Fresh in a crisp blazer, jeans, and white sneakers.

Bündchen's cleverly-titled Erewhon smoothie includes black elderberry syrup, coconut milk and meat (!), almond butter, Erewhon’s plant protein, acai, dates, gaia herbs, and banana, all topped off with an elderberry glaze.

The concoction isn’t on the Erewhon menu yet so consider this your first look at the what might turn out to be Erewhon's next viral smoothie, following Hailey Bieber's "Glaze Skin" smoothie, which at least partially went viral for having the smoothest-feeling name ever conceived for a drink.

The signature Bündchen smoothie marks a new moment in celeb food culture: if you’re going to turn your diet into a business, you probably need a signature Erewhon smoothie or something to kickstart the marketing game.

Erewhon smoothies are a thing, have been a thing, and the momentum is not likely to stop anytime soon.

The buzzy, celeb-beloved market collaborated with Balenciaga last fall for a signature juice for the luxury label's runway show swag bag and in 2022, Bieber’s smoothie of choice took over TikTok, eventually proving so popular that it permanently joined the Erewhon menu.

Like Bieber, who launched her Erewhon smoothie to tie in with a big launch — in Bieber's case, her skincare brand, Rhode — Bündchen is giving the world another $20 smoothie to coincide with a new product.

Bündchen will release her personal cookbook in March 2024, so you can expect her Erewhon smoothie to debut around the same time.

Of course, an Erewhon smoothie simply existing alone isn't enough to make it a big deal.

Bieber’s smoothie went viral because eagle-eyed stans noticed that she was never not drinking it, for instance, while Balenciaga’s juice got, well, juice by launching in tandem with the fashion house's first-ever Los Angeles runway.

It's not like Bündchen isn't herself a household name, to be fair, so she has bonafide credentials to launch her Erewhon smoothie. In fact, she’s been living the Erewhon life since before there was even an Erewhon.

As an internationally-recognized supermodel, Bündchen's diet has long been a point of conversation, partially because she’s always answered interviewers who've asked what she eats.

A Google search of “Gisele Bundchen diet” will return headlines from as far back as 2016, when foodie and celeb reporters were baffled by what Gisele and her family ate to stay in form. With the power of hindsight, though, we can see that Bündchen's diet really wasn't that crazy — she was just really far ahead of the curve.

Back in 2018, Bündchen made headlines by going on Good Morning America and showing us how to make a matcha smoothie long before we all pretended to like matcha (we’re all pretending, right?).

A year prior, Bündchen and ex-husband Tom Brady shocked football fans with their mostly meatless diet.

Bündchen has been about this life, akin to Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian. Unlike those moguls, who've turned their personal wellness plans into a revenue stream, she doesn't dabble in the business of health beyond her skincare brand.

Really, it's the only thing that Gisele Bündchen hasn't been first to. Her signature Erewhon smoothie is her basically just making up for lost time.

It's also further evidence that Erewhon is culture. Previous partnerships with Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh were all about boosting a celeb's wellness brand; recent examples, like the Bündchen and Olivia Rodrigo smoothies, are demonstrative of how far Erewhon's reaching into popular culture and, soon, all of culture.