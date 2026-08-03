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You Know a Shoe Is Peak When It's Snow Peak

Written by Chris Erik Thomas in Sneakers

There’s a short, sweet five-star review on the product page for the Snow Peak x Merrell SpeedArc Matis Gore-Tex. “These shoes are awesome and swag,” writes Tom F., a “verified buyer” chiming in somewhere in the United States. The man has a point. 

This woodsy rendition of the Merrell SpeedArc Matis is less interested in updating the shoe's core components — it has the same Vibram Megagrip outsole and SpeedArc midsole system — and more focused on giving the already-great shoe a unique Snow Peak palette: this iteration comes in a blend of deep green and brown, inspired by the forest and sunset, capped off by a small Snow Peak logo on the upper. 

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It’s a subtle but entirely on-brand move, given Snow Peak was founded in 1958 by Japanese mountaineer Yukio Yamai. When your DNA is wrapped up in the great outdoors, the only acceptable color palette is one that’s all-in on earth tones. Plus, the lowkey nature of this collab feels quintessentially Snow Peak: the outdoor label has become a culty favorite for its ultra-lightweight titanium camping equipment, making it a go-to for glamping enthusiasts (and sometimes apartment influencers who love a good $70 lounge cushion). 

There’s a reason Snow Peak has become like the Loro Piana of camping brands: it makes durable, beautiful gear that’s understated but desirable. And with its latest shoe collaborations, the brand is less interested in rocking the boat — or, perhaps, shaking the tent — and more interested in incorporating other brands’ strong silhouettes into its tasteful little bubble. 

Snow Peak
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Snow Peak's exclusive “Pure Sage” Birkenstock Mogami Terra adds Birkenstock’s classic soft garden green hue, widely available in the rest of its range, to this specific silhouette for the first time for a sandal that would slot seamlessly into an all-Snow Peak campsite.

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Ditto the Snow Peak x Keen Hyperport H2, which takes a shoe first introduced by Keen in 2024 and introduces it in a handful of new colors: there’s the blacked-out adult version and a more vibrant kids’ model, inspired by Snow Peak’s colorful Hozuki Lantern

This understated approach isn’t always the strategy at Snow Peak. The outdoor brand has occasionally let its freak flag fly high from its signature Alpha Breeze tent: the 2020 Niobium Concept 1, released as part of a partnership with New Balance's experimental Tokyo Design Studio, was an incredible, literally transformative shoe that was part waterproof boot, part outdoor sandal, and part slipper, while its fire-resistant version of Danner’s Light boot was actually fire. 

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There’s room for Snow Peak to return to this wilder take on footwear, but with the fashion headwinds shifting towards an Elevated Basic approach, wherein sleepier silhouettes are given incremental changes, Snow Peak’s approach of giving great shoes a new coat of paint to align them with its carefully curated image feels entirely of the moment. 

Snow Peak’s approach, where great shoes get a new coat of paint that aligns with the brand’s carefully curated image, feels entirely of the moment.

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Shop Snow Peak Shoes

Snow Peak x MerrellSpeedArc Matis GORE-TEX®
$249
END.
KEEN x Snow PeakHyperport H2 Sandals
$174
Farfetch
Snow Peak x Tokyo Design Studio x New BalanceNiobium Concept 1 'Sage Green'
$373
GOAT

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Chris Erik Thomas

Chris Erik Thomas covers all things style, art, and culture. He previously worked as the digital editor at Art Düsseldorf for two editions of the fair, and his writing has appeared in Fantastic Man, ARTnews, The Art Newspaper, and numerous other publications. When he's not writing professionally, he can be found hunched over his phone typing Letterboxd reviews after seeing a film, performatively reading on public transit, or talking about his favorite cocktail bars.

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