Thanks to TOGA, Vans’ Authentic Earns Its Wings

In 2020, we witnessed Yasuko Furuta's TOGA and Vans team up for a studded Authentic collab, with the classic shoe bedazzled with embellishments much like TOGA's beloved footwear and even its Porter bags. Three years later, TOGA and Vans found their way to each other again.

For their 2023 collaboration, the two revisit Vans' timeless Authentic to give it. another taste of the western life — a lifestyle TOGA frequently dabbles in but with a Japanese twist.

TOGA's latest Vans Authentic sees the Tokyo-based brand's black western bird concept stitched into its white canvas upper, joined by other contrasting sewing work in zig-zag styles.

While the tongue and thick rubber base get blacked out, simple co-branding marks the spot on the Authentic's insole.

1 / 3 TOGA

TOGA's bird leads the collaborative offering, which launches on September 1 at TOGA, Vans, and BEAMS. The motif also takes flight on the TOGA x Vans sweatshirt and socks offered in black and white options. You could even mismatch the sock, if that's your steez. Just throwing that out there as a style suggestion.

Anywho. Red Bull who? Nah, TOGA gives your Vans wings.