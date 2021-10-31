eye_c Puts Garbstore's FW21 Collection to the Test

As the world opens up, eye_C magazine takes to Norway to showcase Garbstore's Fall/Winter 2021 collection in all of its technical glory.

UK-based retailer Garbstore has had a busy year. While focusing on delivering a strong brand lineup of top-tier functional apparel and accessory brands in its virtual retail space, it has delivered a series of exclusive products and collaborations.

Collaborative deliveries released alongside the retailer's Fall/Winter 2021 collection have showcased the diverse array of brands they sell. From up and coming, young fledging designers like Sage Nation to globally established brands like PORTER, the Garbstore portfolio is stacked with exciting talent.

The Fall/Winter 2021 collection titled "Outside In" takes center stage in eye_C's new editorial. Released as part of its latest issue, "New Dawn," the "60° 54' 4.896'' N 6° 28' 24.456’” editorial brings Garbstore to the sweeping snowscapes of Norway for the ultimate test in functionality and performance.

Key pieces found in the imagery include the oversized, water-repellent down-filled Goose Overcoat and leopard-print lined Balma jacket in olive. Like the Goose Overcoat, the Balma features a weather-protective outer shell crafted from Japanese milled cotton and nylon, with a boxy raglan-sleeve silhouette.

You can take a closer look at eye_C's new editorial up top and shop Garbstore's Fall/Winter 2021 collection online now.