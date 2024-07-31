Moncler Grenoble’s Layering System Is Stylishly Taking Us Into The Wild

Moncler Grenoble extends its expertise beyond the slopes with Pre-Fall 2024, proving that outdoor adventure knows no seasonal boundaries. In short, Moncler’s skiwear label is hell-bent on hitting the slopes regardless of the weather.

To do this, Moncler Grenoble is looking to facilitate the warmer months too, by focusing on layering with a collection that’s as practical as it is colorful, and with with pieces that seamlessly transition from mountain peaks to apres ski, all the way to the city’ streets.

The collection's functional versatility is first evident in the color palette; earthy tones like ochre, sand, slate, and clay not only nod to the natural terrain but also offer a sophisticated aesthetic appeal.

The Moncler Grenoble Pre-Fall 2024 collection is also a masterclass in technical garment design.

The Italian luxury brand’s sub-label has meticulously incorporated materials such as GORE-TEX and PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation Active technology. These choices serve to enhance the wearer's experience in the often unpredictable weather conditions of fall and winter. The collection also features belted shell jackets with detachable fuzzy gilets and insulating hoods, perfect for layering as temperatures fluctuate.

Technical jackets in the collection boast relaxed silhouettes but are anything but casual in function. Thanks to their advanced fabric technologies they offer great protective barrier against the elements.

No Moncler Grenoble collection would be complete without its signature accessories. This season, the brand offers a range of Moncler-branded caps, and bucket hats. These accessories not only complement the apparel but also provide practical solutions for carrying essentials during outdoor excursions.

They are the finishing touches that prepare customers for their next summit, whether that’s a literal mountain or the hip cafè next door.

Moncler Grenoble’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, available now in Moncler stores and online, serves as a timely reminder that the outdoors should be explored year-round. By combining high-performance fabrics with contemporary design, Moncler Grenoble encourages us to embrace the great outdoors, regardless of the weather, in style.