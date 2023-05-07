Sign up to never miss a drop
F1 Drivers' Miami Race Style, Ranked from Best to Worst

Style

Formula 1 is back in Miami, baby. The 2023 Miami Grand Prix kicked off today in the bustling Vice City, promising a weekend of speed leading up to the big race on Sunday.

In the recent years, Formula 1 has attracted fashionable eyeballs. Each season, the racetracks invite a flock of high-fashion folks — this year including the likes of A$AP Rocky — to bear witness to the high-speed action, with luxury trophies provided by big names like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

To be clear, the drivers aren't nearly as famous for their style as they are for their racing stats (unless their name is Lewis Hamilton). That being said, a few F1 drivers have clearly taken an increased interest in luxury labels as of late, just enough to make some noise. Note that not all of that noise is good but, hey, there's only one Lewis Hamilton, who's become a full-fledged style star.

It looks like Miami GP will be no exception. The sun's shining. The stars are out. And the drivers have arrived and already getting off 'fits — well, some of them.

Tune into this space as we'll be tracking the drivers' 'fits and ranking them from best to worst throughout Miami GP weekend. Happy F1! Go sports!

Lewis Hamilton

What can I say? The king of F1 'fits reigns supreme, even while flexing shimmering Louis Vuitton denim in 80° F heat.

In addition to the LV display, Lewis Hamilton shut down F1 with in a silky Tommy Hilfiger set. There was also his style moment featuring a Tommy Hilfiger x Mercedes-AMG F1 x Awake NY rugby and Commission SS23 trousers. No notes needed.

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese driver to compete in Formula One, touched down in the Floridian city in some silky Dior monogram coordinates. The verdict? I give it the okay hand emoji (which is good).

Guanyu may not have scored any wins on the track just yet, but his off-track 'fits — which include KidSuper pieces, Rick Owens shoes, and plenty more Dior — undoubtedly hold a few W's.

Is he rivaling Hamilton's style? Nah, but it's a nice try, though.

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly finishes a close third with his tonal looks, including a Dior number worn ahead of Friday's practice session. It's clean, straightforward, and worn with confidence — a recipe for a successful, understated 'fit.

Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries is a rookie in Formula 1 and his 'fit shows it.

A cozy off-white knit top, orange trousers, and some casual lifestyle shoes? It's pretty simple. Still, when it comes to F1, even a fairly safe look makes a statement — a respectable effort from a driver who only just made his F1 debut.

Kevin Magnussen

It's Kevin Magnussen in a bad Palm Angels tee. I feel like that's enough said.

This is kind of a funny moment considering that the Haas driver is twinning with his teammate Nico Hulkenberg in Palm Angels, despite the two having beefed in the past. Nothing like tacky tees to bond a couple newfound bros.

Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg brought out the red flags during the Miami GP's first practice session — surprisingly, it wasn't with his Palm Angels 'fits, which lean a little too hard into tacky logomania for comfort.

It takes a special stylish presence to — as they say — "put it on," but Hulkenberg literally does that and misses the mark entirely with OTT branding that's literally impossible to coordinate well.

