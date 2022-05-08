And I Would Drive 200 Miles... for Tiffany's F1 Trophy

Tiffany & Co. loves sports and sports love Tiffany & Co. Why else would the age-old jeweler be responsible for assembling top-tier trophies for nearly every major sports league — now including the Formula 1 race.

From the NBA's Larry O'Brien trophy and NFL's Vince Lombardi trophy to prizes for excellence in the fields of golf and running, Tiffany & Co. is the sporting world's go-to manufacturer of award finery.

Tiffany

And no one does it better either: every Tiffany & Co. trophy is crafted in the company's Rhode Island workshop, with skilled artisans piecing together each unique sculpt by hand, the same way that they've done it for the past 160 years.

The latest addition to Tiffany's trophy collection (following MSCHF's cheeky participation trophy), is a new build created exclusively for the debut Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, with first, second, and third-place finishers to become the first recipients of Tiffany's new trophies when the event wraps on May 8.

Tiffany 1 / 2

To get their hands on the prizes, racers will have to rev over 200mph for nearly 200 miles in a grueling race against the world's top drivers. Tiffany silver makes it all worthwhile, though.

Plus, the Formula 1 trophies all come in bespoke cases wrapped in iconic Tiffany Blue — Tiffany might be the only trophies in the world as attractive inside their packaging as they are outside.

Tiffany

The F1 trophies speak to Tiffany's focus on contemporary innovation fueled by a deep respect for legacy.

Recently, the LVMH-owned house reissued its classic TiffCoin "currency" and announced a new exhibition at Saatchi Gallery that celebrates the venerable jeweler's London legacy.