Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

It’s Official: Formula One Is Now Unequivocally Luxury

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Remember when Formula 1 was all Murray Walker screaming “GO, GO, GO!” and garish cars clad in tobacco sponsors? Oh, how things have changed.

Gone are the days of Marlboro Mclaren, Camel Lotus, and Lucky Strike Honda – or the late James Hunt puffing a post-race cigarette – for the sport of F1 has transcended into an entirely new realm, with a handful of luxury juggernauts in the mix.

Last weekend’s prestigious Grand Prix de Monaco, for example, marked the second time F1 has partnered with Louis Vuitton, who presented a monogram-covered trophy trunk to race winner Sergio Perez.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hand-crafted at the Maison’s Asnières studio based just outside of Paris, the trunk featured a red monogram print inspired by the flag of Monaco, and a “V” for “Victory” emblazoned beneath a white strip resembling the celebrated track.

This, though, isn’t anything new. Fashion has now long been a part of the F1 furniture (Tommy Hilfiger sponsored Lotus way back in 1991) with watch brands like Rolex, Hublot and TAG Heuer becoming more influential by the year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Team Ferrari even launched its own Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection at Milan Fashion Week and, more recently, ahead of the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month, opened a boutique to showcase its collection at the city’s Aventura Mall.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With the recent rise in F1 viewing figures – a reported 54% year-on-year increase in 2021 in the US alone – and the continued popularity of the hit Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the sport’s upward trajectory shows no sign of slowing down. In essence, for luxury brands, fewer affiliations in the wide world of sport make more sense than F1.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Patchwork Bandana Multi
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Balance T-Shirt Black Pigment
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Satisfy x HighsnobietyHS Sports Balance Muscle Tee Pink
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now